'It's been a much longer journey than I ever imagined' | Cancer survivor to rappel down ProMedica building, raising money for The Victory Center

TOLEDO, Ohio — People will begin to rappel down the side of downtown Toledo's ProMedica next month, raising money to help cancer patients and their families through The Victory Center.

One of the people going "over the edge" is Nicole Reamsnyder.

In October 2020, a routine check-up for Reamsnyder turned into a life-altering appointment when her mammogram came back abnormal.

"It's been a much longer journey than I ever imagined," she said.

The avid hiker and runner had been told she had breast cancer.

"It wasn't the news I wanted to hear, obviously. But, I was strangely at peace with it, I guess," she said. "Everything happens for a reason is what I've always lived by, but it was really hard telling my kids and my parents."

Three surgeries and a double mastectomy later, she's preparing for, what she hopes, is her final reconstruction surgery.

Reamsnyder said her family and friends have been her greatest support system. Many of them have shown that by donating money to help her go over the edge for The Victory Center — an organization that's been with her every step of the way.

"From support groups to classes, to all of the relaxation from massage to reflexology, healing touch — it's not a place that you think you're ever going to need, but when you do, they're there with open arms," Reamsnyder said.

She's currently the top individual fundraiser, at nearly $3,600.

"I set a goal of $2,000, knowing that I wanted to raise more than that but I wanted to be somewhat realistic. It's hard to ask people for money, but for something like this, I just feel so passionate about it," she said.

All the money raised to go "Over the Edge for Victory" stays local.

A total of $500 provides 30 oncology massages, $1,000 provides a year of monthly support groups, and many more services Reamsnyder said she never knew she'd need, but is thankful she had.

Her journey has been full of emotions. But she's ready to take another leap, this time a thrilling one.

The two-day event takes place on Thursday, Aug. 26 and Friday, Aug. 27.

On Wednesday, Victory Center representatives said there were still spots available for anyone who'd like to "go over the edge."

You can find more information on how to sign up here.