OHIO, USA — The following businesses, classes, services and other activities have been canceled or closed due to weather conditions:

Japanese New Year Celebration at Japanese School of Toledo;

Catholic Youth Organization basketball games in the Diocese of Toledo;

Food Pantry at Marketplace Community Church on Jackman;

All activities at Bedford Community Education;

Baby University;

Poco's Playhouse in Bowling Green;

No classes at Waterville Playshop;

Hanf Dance Studios in west Toledo;

Daryl Jervis Dance Studio;

Al-Bayan Saturday School in Sylvania is closed;

East Toledo - Martin Luther Community meal is canceled;

Shared Bounty Thrift Store at St. John’s Lutheran in Stony Ridge is closed;

All basketball games at Christ United Methodist Church in Oregon;

The Toledo History Museum located at 425 N. St. Clair, Toledo, is closed;

ProMedica Hudson Health Center - 331 W. Main Street, Hudson, MI 49247. ProMedica Physicians - Ear, Nose, and Throat, Adrian, MI, and Tecumseh, MI. ProMedica Physicians – Tecumseh Family Medicine, 501 E. Cummins St. Tecumseh, MI 49286. The following ProMedica facilities are closed:





