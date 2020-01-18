OHIO, USA — The following businesses, classes, services and other activities have been canceled or closed due to weather conditions:

  • Japanese New Year Celebration at Japanese School of Toledo;
  • Catholic Youth Organization basketball games in the Diocese of Toledo;
  • Food Pantry at Marketplace Community Church on Jackman;
  • All activities at Bedford Community Education;
  • Baby University;
  • Poco's Playhouse in Bowling Green;
  • No classes at Waterville Playshop;
  • Hanf Dance Studios in west Toledo; 
  • Daryl Jervis Dance Studio; 
  • Al-Bayan Saturday School in Sylvania is closed;
  • East Toledo - Martin Luther Community meal is canceled; 
  • Shared Bounty Thrift Store at St. John’s Lutheran in Stony Ridge is closed;
  • All basketball games at Christ United Methodist Church in Oregon;
  • The Toledo History Museum located at 425 N. St. Clair, Toledo, is closed; 
  • The following ProMedica facilities are closed: 
    • ProMedica Hudson Health Center - 331 W. Main Street, Hudson, MI 49247.
    • ProMedica Physicians - Ear, Nose, and Throat, Adrian, MI, and Tecumseh, MI.
    •  ProMedica Physicians – Tecumseh Family Medicine, 501 E. Cummins St. Tecumseh, MI 49286.


If your business, school or church has canceled any activities that you would like included in this list, please email news@wtol.com. 