Can working out help you build immunity against COVID-19?

Working out won't prevent you from getting COVID-19, but it can help alleviate your symptoms if you do get the virus, so long as you have no pre-existing conditions.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As doctors and researchers race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, many are wondering if there is a way to combat the virus on their own, through certain foods or workout routines.

While working out and living an overall healthy lifestyle will help your immune system be strong, it's not the end all, be all from protecting you from COVID-19.



“It’s only one piece of the puzzle. You can't continue to build up an amazing immune system with more exercise. There's a ceiling to these things," said Dr. Brian Kaminski with ProMedica.

“By making personal modifications in your lifestyle changes and exercise and dietary habits, can reduce the number of disease states that you have and make you less susceptible to severe illness,” said Kaminski.



As far as those who get the virus, there have been a few recent international cases where people have been re-infected with the COVID-19. The CDC said if you catch COVID-19, you are immune for at least a three-month period.