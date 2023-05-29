Campers enjoy great weather, time with family on Memorial Day

The sun and warm temperatures drew families to Maumee Bay State Park for camping and quality time together on Memorial Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

OREGON, Ohio — Beautiful weather for the unofficial start of summer meant many people were enjoying Memorial Day outdoors.

Everything from riding bikes to boating and swimming, with thousands of campers filling up the state parks.

"Every Memorial Day, we try to go camping to remember all of those who are lost in battles and World War II," Maumee Bay State Park camper Conrad Marra said. "Like my great-grandparent was in World War II and he got a Congressional Medal of Honor."

Marra said he's camping to celebrate his freedoms. And his family comes here every year because of that great-grandparent who gave his life for them to do so.

For over nine years, Marra has been practicing the trumpet to honor veterans.

Today he joins thousands more from across the nation to play taps for Taps Across America. It's that performance that caught the attention of veteran Robin Demarest from Michigan.

"When I hear taps, I think of my brother, I think of my father who is a World War II veteran and taps played at his funeral," Demarest said. "So, I hope that when everyone hears taps, they think about someone and all of those people who gave their tomorrows for our today."

Demarest said one of the best ways to spend Memorial Day is camping because it gives you a chance to be with family and be grateful.

"It allows you to have that much more time together in one place, to enjoy and be thankful for each other," Demarest said.