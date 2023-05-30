City assessing clean up measures after camper leaks sewage down north Toledo street

Police said they received multiple phone calls regarding the leak as the vehicle drove down the roadway.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police responded to north Toledo Monday evening after they received multiple calls regarding a camper leaking sewage on Erie Street.

According to a Toledo police report, a red truck was towing a camper near the 2500 and 2800 blocks of N. Erie Street at approximately 6:50 p.m. The camper appeared to have sustained damage leaving a location in the 2500 block and continued down the road where it released sewage onto the roadway, police said.

Police, the Toledo Fire Department and authorities with the city responded to the situation and identified the owner of the camper. They also said the resident of the building from which the camper departed attempted to clean up the area in front of his house.

Authorities said the city and TFD are working to assess the situation and determine clean up measures.

