SYLVANIA, Ohio — When you think of summer camp, you probably think swimming and arts and crafts. A special camp going on this week has all of those things, but kids are also working through some pretty heavy issues as well.

Ava, Kaiah and Kali Duncan are sharing photos of their mom with other campers at Camp Fearless this week.

"Our mom passed away when we were really little," said 12-year-old Ava Duncan.

The girls lost their mom about eight years ago and have been going to Camp Fearless the past three summers.

The camp, put on by ProMedica Hospice, is free for kids ages six to 16 who have lost a loved one. Throughout the week the kids do craft projects, they go swimming, and all the other activities you'd expect at summer camp, plus a little more.

"We've been doing really fun projects, some just for us and some for our lost loved one," said Ava. Her sister Kali added.

"It makes you feel better," her sister Kali added. "It makes you feel like, happy. Not sad or anything."

Camp Fearless is offered in a number of communities across northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan during the summer. This week's is in Sylvania. This year's theme is "Growing in Grief" in which the kids are making pop bottle planters and piecing broken pots back together.

"Our goal is to teach them healthy coping skills so that they can move forward in their adventures in life," said Social Worker for ProMedica Hospice, Kelly Macy.

Through the activities, volunteers and camp leaders encourage the kids to find different ways to cope with their emotions and let them out. Macy says there is a true transformation.

"They're really awesome kids and how they come from being afraid to walk in the doors, to being best friends with people by the time they leave," she said.

There is one more session left this summer in Coldwater, Michigan. For more information, click here. Or call 419.824.7400.