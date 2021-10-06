Calls to local domestic violence shelter up 150% in 2021

Officials at Bethany House in Toledo said 1 in 3 women suffer from some form of domestic violence at some point in their lives.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the first few months of 2020, domestic abuse reporting numbers were actually down to law enforcement and women’s shelters in northwest Ohio.

However, once the stay-at-home orders lifted, those numbers went back up and have stayed up throughout 2021.

Officials at Bethany House, a long-term shelter for domestic violence victims in Toledo, said 1 in 3 women suffer from some form of domestic violence at some point in their live. Their calls have gone up 150% in 2021, making their shelter mostly full throughout this year.

"Domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women: more than rapes, muggings and car accidents combined," said Deidra Lashley, executive director of Bethany House.

With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, victim advocates like Lashley are working to make sure people know what resources are available locally for them.

Additionally, they want people to know that there are ways you can safely offer support to someone who may be suffering from abuse.

"If you see a family member or friend who you think is being hurt by their partner, ask questions, offer confidential support, offer non-judgmental support," said Lashley.

Ohio is one of two states that does not have a strangulation law in place.

This means here in Ohio, if someone is charged for the first time with a domestic violence misdemeanor, they get at most a year in prison. However, if it were a felony charge, more lengthy prison times could be enforced.

Visit the Bethany House website for more information.