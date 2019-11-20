OREGON, Ohio — 911 call: “Oregon 911.

Caller: "I would like to order a pizza at 2846 Pickle Road.

Dispatch: "You called 911 to order a pizza?

Caller: "Uh, yeah. Apartment 171

Dispatch: "This is the wrong number to call for a pizza…

Caller: "No, no, no, no, no, no ... You’re not understanding ...

Dispatch: "I’m getting you now.”

That is a 911 call Oregon police responded to last week. A woman calling 911 asking for a pizza - it's a code sometimes used when someone is in a domestic violence situation.

Oregon police eventually learned the woman who made that call could not openly speak with police because her mother was being assaulted.

“It really shows the quality of the dispatchers that we have doing the job, it brings a lot of awareness to the issues of domestic violence. There are some dispatchers that would have hung up,” Oregon Police Chief Michael Navarre said.

Chief Navarre said police responded and arrested 56-year-old Simon Lopez, and said they would not have been able to do so without the quick thinking of their dispatcher.

