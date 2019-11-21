TOLEDO, Ohio — Dorthy Bryan is the owner of Cake Arts located on West Sylvania Avenue. It’s been in Toledo for 46 years, making Dorthy the third owner of the shop.

"I said one of these days I’m gonna have a shop like this and she said, 'Dorthy it’s for sale,'" Dorthy said.

It has been hers ever since for 25 years, but back then, Cake Arts wasn’t always a bakery.

"I’m the one who put the bakery in," Dorthy said.

Before, it was just a supply shop for baked goods. Now, the supply store remains, but also has a bakery in the back of the shop.

Zeinab

"Any of your cake needs, lots of pans, plates, pillars, you know, for those that are do-it-your-selfers that do their own thing at home," Dorthy added.

From supplies to pastries, Cake Arts even provides baking classes for all ages. The classes take place in the bake shop after store hours and offer private lessons, too.

Cake Arts is a staple in Toledo and Dorthy is adamant it will remain for generations to come.

Here are the Cake Arts' store hours:

Sunday: Closed

Monday: 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

RELATED: Toledo Game Room offers free games for the whole family

RELATED: Disney's 'The Lion King' leaps back to the Stranahan stage