TOLEDO, Ohio — Byrne Road between Hill Avenue and Airport Highway was closed Friday night due to a crash.

According to Toledo Police Dispatch the are reported injuries.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m.

A witness involved in the crash told WTOL that the incident involved three vehicles and a pickup truck. The witness was not injured.

It is unclear how many people were injured.