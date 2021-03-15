They’re back! Buzzards return to Hinckley in decades-old tradition

Their annual return to Northeast Ohio dates back to 1957.

HINCKLEY, Ohio — The buzzards are back!

“Every March 15, dating back to 1957, the buzzards are welcomed back to the Hinckley Reservation by the Cleveland Metroparks official buzzard spotter,” according to the Cleveland Metroparks site.

Officials say the buzzards returning to Hinckley is believed to be a sign of spring. 3News was there as they returned to Hinckley's legendary Buzzard Roost around 9 a.m. Monday.

For those hoping to get a glimpse of the buzzards as they make their return, Cleveland Metroparks officials say facial coverings are required at programs and events on their property for those ages 6 and older (with an exception for individuals who have a qualifying medical condition). Anybody who is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to stay home.

If you can't make it to Monday's return of the buzzards, Naturalist Foster Brown will be at the Buzzard Roost on Sunday, March 21 from 10 a.m. until noon. to point out turkey vultures and explain their behaviors. Although it's not an "official" event, you can still stop by with questions.