Buttonwood Park to remain closed until next year

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Remember these massive ice jams along the Maumee River earlier this year Well, Buttonwood Park in Wood County will not be open this year because of it.

Wood county park district director Neil Munger says the damage from the January ice jams is still too much to fix for the park to reopen.

He says with this being the second massive ice jam incident, the district will now look to redesign the park to work with mother nature instead of against it.

"That it's two times in three years, so it's kind of a pattern. So, we want to make sure that anything that happens there is something that is going to be a permanent fix, and not something that we're going to have to keep putting a band-aid on to fix it," Munger said.

Munger says the park will be open next year with temporary fixes. And the permanent improvements will be made in 2021.