Local businesses preparing for Opening Day

Bars and restaurants surrounding Fifth Third Field will be expecting a rush on Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Mud Hens opening day is Tuesday, and local businesses in the Downtown Toledo are already anticipating the rush of customers.

One of Pizza Papalis' managing partners David Keen says this is one of the best times for business, with the Walleye in the playoffs and baseball here, he considers it the kickoff to summer.

He also says some expected rainy weather isn't the worst thing because it keeps downtown fans inside the restaurant, buying more food and drinks.

"I think it should be a really good rush. Since COVID, everyone's really itching to get outside, see the sights and sounds with baseball season coming back," Keen said.

"Walleye season has been good but everyone loves the baseball season, being outside, being around everybody. With the weather, I think it's going to bring people more inside than outside so we'll be ready for that."