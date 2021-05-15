Businesses preparing for no more mask mandate

If you're fully vaccinated, beginning Saturday, you can go mask-less in businesses permitting.

BEDFORD, Mich. — Mask mandates for vaccinated people are going away in both Ohio and Michigan.



With the weekend upon us, local businesses are looking into how they re-adjust after 14 months of playing by a different set of rules.

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, private businesses have the option to let fully vaccinated people go mask-less.

"I think people will come out and bowl this summer, I think people will dine inside and we have a lot of missed birthday parties, missed graduations, missed celebrations that people are now booking," Forest View CEO Rich Kerry said.

Rich Kenny says this news is the light at the end of the tunnel he's been waiting for.

But it doesn't mean things will be returning back to normal and he hopes patrons respect that at his and other local businesses.

"Employees will probably still be wearing masks across the board just to be safe around each other and around our customers," Kenny said.

With Forest View lanes sitting on several acres, he anticipates a lot more people wanting to be outside since things have warmed up.

He says this will make a difference for avid bowlers like Kaiden Coberly, who's here nearly every day.

"Sometimes the mask bothers you when you're bowling, so it will be nice to take it off while bowling," Coberly said.

While this is just the beginning of getting back to normal, Kenny says in the past year he's seen the best from his community while facing so many unknowns.

"Every time someone walks through my door and says this is the first time we're dining out since the pandemic, I still get that pretty much every day, and they come here, that's one of the greatest feelings you could ever have," Kenny said.

He's hopeful his customers are ready to roll a little closer to how things used to be.