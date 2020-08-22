Local businesses help one another stay sanitize during pandemic

The owner of Whitehouse Inn is keeping up with sanitation to remain open with the help of local cleaning business.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — In recent weeks, many local businesses in our area have had to shut down because of coronavirus cases in their establishments.

Tony Fronk, the owner of Whitehouse Inn, took a hard-hit during the pandemic after he had to shut down indoor dining by order of the state.

"You know when Dewine said to shut us all down and had to go carry out only it was difficult but we just had to change the way we do our busines,s" said Fronk.

When it was time to open back up, he wanted to avoid closing shop again. So Fronk brings in a crew from locally-owned, We Care Cleaning, once a week to disinfect the whole restaurant.

"We want to help our clients have their customers walked back in the door we want people to feel safe to come back out to society even if it is just for a small period of time," added Kim Dickey, co-owner of We Care Clean.

They use two machines to help disinfect the whole area; an electro-static sprayer and ULV fogger that helps the chemicals wrap around any object that may carry the coronavirus. The company said it's safe to use.

"It's totally pet safe it's kid safe it's upholstery safe it's safe on everything safe on fabric," said Pat Dickey, co-owner of We Care Clean.