Bryan City Schools bus catches fire Thursday afternoon

BRYAN, Ohio — Four children and a bus driver escaped injury when a Bryan City Schools bus caught on fire Thursday afternoon.

School officials sent families a letter about the incident, praising the quick thinking of both the driver of the bus that caught fire and another driver following behind in a different bus who initially noticed the flames.

The fire happened at about 3:30 p.m. in front of the Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center St., as the bus was nearing the end of its afternoon route, school officials said.

The driver of the second bus notified the driver that flames were visible.

The adults followed all district safety protocols, school officials said, evacuating the four remaining children on the bus. Officials notified the children's families of the incident.

The Bryan Fire Department responded to the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation, school officials said.

"BCS is thankful for the quick response and efforts of the driver who took immediate action to evacuate all riders on the bus and to an immediate safe place," the district's letter read. "BCS also thanks the Transportation Department, the Bryan Fire Department, the many BCS Admin and Staff who assisted, and community members who helped to block off the roadways. These are the #BryanBuilt character traits that we all know, but serves as yet another reminder to the amazing people we have."

