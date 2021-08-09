TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools is calling all drivers! On Monday at the Toledo Public Schools transportation services location at 5600 Hill Ave. there will be a job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Bus driving positions begin at $17.75 per hour. The position also offers benefits including health, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, state retirement, vacation and paid holidays.
If you don’t have a CDL license, no worries; TPS will train you. The district will help you obtain a Class B CDL with School Bus Passenger endorsement and you will be paid during the training.
For more information visit the Toledo Public Schools website here. You can also call at 419-671-0123 or email tpsjobs@tps.org.