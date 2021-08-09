Toledo Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Monday to fill multiple bus driver openings.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools is calling all drivers! On Monday at the Toledo Public Schools transportation services location at 5600 Hill Ave. there will be a job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bus driving positions begin at $17.75 per hour. The position also offers benefits including health, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, state retirement, vacation and paid holidays.

If you don’t have a CDL license, no worries; TPS will train you. The district will help you obtain a Class B CDL with School Bus Passenger endorsement and you will be paid during the training.