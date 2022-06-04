Tiffin schools may have new schedules next year to manage bus driver shortage

The district's superintendent has proposed staggering school start times to manage with fewer bus drivers.

Example video title will go here for this video

TIFFIN, Ohio — A school bus driver shortage in Tiffin could lead to changes in the daily class schedule for students there, school officials said

"We are really operating on a bare-bones schedule," Superintendent Michael Zalar said. "We have barely enough bus drivers to maintain our current fleet."

Zalar said Tiffin is short three bus drivers and officials also are concerned about how upcoming driver retirements may affect the district's schedule.

Unless circumstances change, the district may have to cut some bus routes next year, he said.

Right now, the district is proposing changing school hours to create a staggered, two-tiered schedule. That would allow the district to operate its buses with fewer drivers.

"We would be starting about 30 minutes earlier at the high school and middle school. They would, of course, end the school day a bit earlier," he said. "We'd also be starting later at the elementary school. Those students would then be getting out of school a bit later as well."

The superintendent understands this could be a big change for families, but he said it's really the only option.

"It's really a dilemma. We're trying to manage it as best as we can. We're trying to be very transparent with the community and let them know that these are potential changes that could impact school for next year," Zalar said.

Bus driver shortages have plagued school districts around the country since last year. Many experts blame the general labor shortage and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic for the lack of drivers. Like Tiffin, many districts have considered schedule changes to manage with fewer drivers.

The superintendent plans to bring this option to the school board by the end of the month. The board would have to approve any change to the school schedules.

The district wants to hear from families before any vote to change school schedules. The next Tiffin School Board meeting will be at 10 a.m., Saturday at Tiffin Middle School.