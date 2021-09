It is unclear how many kids were on the bus at the time of the crash or how the crash occurred.

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — Sylvania Township Police were at the scene of a crash involving a Sylvania Schools bus Thursday morning.

The crash happened on High Oaks and Flanders Rd. around 7 a.m.

The bus driver said everyone on the bus is fine and no one got hurt.

The scene of the crash is now cleared.