Religious groups unite to tackle hunger in Toledo with faith-inclusive 'Burrito Blessings'

Local faith groups joined together to roll out a new, inclusive take on bagged lunch giveaways in Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Different houses of faith united Saturday to roll out a new food assistance program that gives free lunches that everyone can enjoy.

"We just knew that there was a hunger issue in our community here in Toledo," Brenda Peconge, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, said. "We wanted to come together with some partners in the area to try to do our part to alleviate some of that hunger."

Those partners are volunteers from Grace Lutheran Church, Memorial Lutheran Church, and The Jewish Federation. Together, the group came up with "Burrito Blessings 419," where they pass out hand-rolled vegetarian burritos, with water and a bag of snacks, making sure everyone in need could eat in a way that is inclusive for all religious dietary needs.

"We just wanted to be a little different in the way that we're providing a meal that's warm, but also a meal that fits all health restrictions, all religious restrictions," Stacy Willis, a social worker with Jewish Family Services, said. "We wanted it to be available to everyone."

People came on bikes, in cars and some simply walked. They were drawn in by volunteers holding signs on Monroe Street, jumping up and down and waving their hands. Those who came by weren't just given food to feed their bellies, but kind words to feed their hearts.

"We know that the desire to help doesn't know any religious boundaries, and we know that the people that need help, there are no religious boundaries," Peconge said. "We really just wanted to be able to find the things that join us together and focus on our commonalities rather than our differences."

Burrito Blessings 419 will be offered on the last Saturday of every month from 11 a.m. to noon at Grace Lutheran Church located at 4441 Monroe St. in west Toledo.