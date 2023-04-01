Buildings, gazebo suffer damage after storm rolls through Dundee on Saturday

High winds are likely responsible for damaging multiple buildings in downtown Dundee on Saturday morning.

DUNDEE, Mich. — A spring storm caused significant damage to buildings in Dundee, Michigan in Monroe County on Saturday morning.

A line of quick moving storms tore the roof off at least one building before noon according to Dundee Fire Department.

A large pile of bricks and other debris lined the sidewalk near the buildings along Park Place near Tecumseh Street in the heart of downtown.

More debris was strewn about Memorial Park.

There do not appear to be any injuries, according to the Dundee Police Department.

Dundee fire says in total, five buildings were damaged in the storm.

Businesses known to be affected include Tiffany’s Pizza, Cool Beanz coffee, Independent Newspaper, and Gerwick Realty.

The gazebo in memorial park also suffered damage in the storm and the windows of some cars parked on the street were apparently shattered.

Meteorologist John Burchfield says thunder storms with winds from 50-60 miles per hour were moving through the area at that time, but there were no tornado warnings issued. Damage likely came from straight line winds.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.