WATERVILLE, Ohio — The Waterville Fire Department is investigating a partial collapse of a building on Saturday afternoon.

This is the second time this building has partially collapsed.

Crews were called for a safety check on a building on the 1500 block of Pray Boulevard, according to Fire Chief Douglas Meyer.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a partial structural collapse. Roof trusts had collapsed into the third story, according to Meyer.

Three people were hurt and taken to local hospitals.

Meyer said Lucas County Buildings has been notified and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been called.

On another occasion, when the first walls were being set, one collapsed on a person who was taken to the hospital, according to Meyer.

