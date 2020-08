Firefighters responded to a fire at the Paris Night Club on Sunday. Firefighters also battled a fire on Platt street about a mile away around the same time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Firefighters battled a fire at a well-known bar on Front St. in east Toledo on Sunday evening.

TFRD responded to the fire at the Paris Night Club just after 6 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Firefighters were also called to a large fire on Platt St. nearby in east Toledo around the same time.

It's unclear if the fires are related.