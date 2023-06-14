x
Crews respond to partially collapsed building in west Toledo

Toledo Fire & Rescue said they were in the process of evaluating the building Wednesday afternoon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to the 900 block of Phillips Avenue in west Toledo around 11 a.m. Wednesday after a vacant building partially collapsed. 

As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, roads have been reopened after crews temporarily closed them.

Authorities on scene told WTOL 11 they are currently evaluating the building and will implement barricades and/or lane closures if deemed necessary for public safety. 

Dust was also seen coming out of the building shortly after the initial incident.

Photos released by TFRD show a large split in the top of the building and a hole in the bricks on one side of the building. These photos are included below: 

Credit: Toledo Fire & Rescue Department
Credit: Toledo Fire & Rescue Department
Credit: Toledo Fire & Rescue Department
Credit: Toledo Fire & Rescue Department

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on-air, online and on our free mobile app for the latest in local news updates. 

