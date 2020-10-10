Building a better scarecrow. Do you have what it takes to win Wood County Parks contest?

"It's an annual program that the Wood County Parks does and it's a little different this year. Instead of having a program where folks can come out and make their scarecrows, you're going to make them at home, make them at your house,” said Jim Witter from the Wood County Park District. “And then you can bring them to the Wood County museum."

• All entries must fit in a 4×4 foot square space and be no more than 7 feet in height.

• All entries must be named. The name of the scarecrow’s builder will be displayed after judging. Do not attach the

name of the builder to the scarecrow. We will provide a stake with the scarecrow’s name after judging.

• Scarecrows must be free standing or have a vertical support in the body (such as a garden stake).

• Scarecrows must be zip-tied to the post for display. One vertical metal garden fence post is provided.

• Rubber, plastic, or store-bought masks are not permitted.

• No sharp objects (such as pitchforks, knives or hooks), and no flammable objects (such as tiki torches or gas-powered generators) are allowed. These will be viewed as grounds for disqualification.

• Human or mechanical scarecrows are not permitted.

• Scarecrows must not reflect any social, political, religious, or controversial themes.

Scarecrows should be made with a family-oriented theme in mind; no overly scary entries will be permitted.

• All ornamentation must be firmly attached because all entries will be displayed outside.

• The Wood County Park District retains the right to refuse any contest entry and to promote or photograph any entry.

• Employees and family of the Wood County Park District or Wood County History Museum are ineligible to win.