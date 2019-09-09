TOLEDO, Ohio — Despite not giving an official statement on the north Toledo traffic stop that went viral over the weekend, the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers is reaching out to the community to educate people on what to do so situations like these can be avoided.

The group offers a program called "What to do when stopped by police."

Toledo Buffalo Soldiers President Earl Mark said the program teaches community members how to communicate and interact with law enforcement officers in order to avoid problems.

The main message within the program is "comply now, complain late" since arguing just makes the situation worse.

"If you get into a physical altercation with a police officer, it's not good. So, we always say 'comply now, complain later'. You can always file a complaint if you believe a police officer's actions are not correct. If you get in a physical confrontation with a police officer, normally, the citizen always loses," Mack said.

It's important to note that according to Toledo police, both Jabril Wyley and the driver of the car, Quinlan Cook, were complying with officers until Wyley's sister got involved.

The program is divided into two parts; one teaches language and interaction with officers while the other is hands-on scenarios. You can find more information here.

