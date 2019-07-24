TOLEDO, Ohio — Buddhist Temple members have to wait another two weeks to learn whether or not they will be able to build on a 10 acre plot of land off Emmajean Road in west Toledo.

The temple site plan was approved at the planning and zoning meeting before, but it was appealed by the neighborhood association because of concerns about how the temple is going to be used outside of worship times.

"They live in a very quaint, quiet, peaceful neighborhood. And they wish to keep it that way," Councilman Tyrone Riley said.

Neighbors had already expressed concern about the how construction would cause safety concerns on the road, but they appealed the project because they don't want the temple to be used for too many extra activities outside worship.

"There are certain types of accessory uses that religious organizations are allowed to do things like recovery meetings or workshops that they didn't contest the official religious use," said Olivia Simkins Bullock, Bulding Communication Administrative Assistant with the temple.

Under city code, these "accessory uses" are allowed and the zoning committee has already approved the plan for the project. Since the neighborhood appealed, the project was brought before full council.

"I think regardless of whether it was a Catholic Church, whether it was a Baptist Church or what have you, I think the residents and the neighbors would still be somewhat upset and alarmed," Riley said.

The president of the neighborhood association declined to do an interview after the meeting, but she had already expressed concerns to WTOL in the past that included increased traffic in the area.

Members of the temple are determined to see it go to a vote.

"The important thing for us is that we want the city council to keep a consistent decision s with us and all religious associations, all groups of religious organizations," Simkins Bullock said.

A vote is expected in two weeks at the next city council meeting.