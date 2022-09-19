x
Mobile home total loss after fire early Monday

Crews described the conditions of the trailer as 'hoarding-like.'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews were called to the scene of a south Toledo mobile home park after a fire broke out overnight Monday. 

Toledo Fire & Rescue battled a mobile home fire at the Byrne Hill Manufactured Home Community with flames that climbed through the roof of the building. 

Officials said they searched the home twice but did not find anyone inside. However, the building was not vacant and crews described the inside of the building as having "hoarding-like" conditions. 

The trailer was declared a total loss and a fire investigator was called out to the scene.

