City of Bryan tells residents to stop using water until further notice; repairs underway at water treatment plant Tuesday

BRYAN, Ohio — The city of Bryan told residents to stop using water immediately Tuesday evening in a Facebook post due to a valve failure at the city's water treatment plant.

While the water is safe to drink and there is no evidence of contamination, the city is unable to pump water into the distribution system, city officials said in a statement. Residents and manufacturers should refrain from using water in order to keep the hospital supplied.

The city is working with Walmart to establish a contingency plan if necessary. Water will be delivered to the fire department if full water operations are lost.

More updates will be provided through Alert 86, the city of Bryan Municipal Utilities' Facebook page and through WTOL 11 as we receive them.

The city of Bryan, in Williams County, had an estimated population of 8,638 in 2021, according to U.S. Census data.

Full statement from the city of Bryan:

"Bryan Municipal Utilities has experienced a valve failure in their water treatment plant. At this point in time, we are unable to pump water into the distribution system. It is imperative that our community refrain from using water to avoid depressurizing the water system. As of right now, repairs are taking place but we are asking all manufacturers and residents alike to refrain from using water until updated directly from Bryan municipal utilities via Alert 86, local media outlets or city of Bryan BMU Facebook update. At this time, the water is safe to drink and there is no reason to believe it is contaminated."