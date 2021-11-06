Bryan man dead after failing to yield at stop sign, being hit by semi

A 25-year-old Bryan man is dead after the car he was driving was hit by a semi in Defiance County late Saturday afternoon.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Kolbe Ray Roose, was heading south on The Bend Road just after 4 p.m. when he failed to yield at the stop sign at County Road 424.
As he was crossing 424 Roose’s car was struck by a semi being driven by 39-year-old John Herman Rethmel, who was driving east.
Both vehicles went off the side of the road, hit a ditch and landed in a field.
Mr. Roose was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr. Rethmel was treated at the scene.
