Bryan man dead after failing to yield at stop sign, being hit by semi

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at The Bend Road and County Rd. 424 west of Defiance.
A 25-year-old Bryan man is dead after the car he was driving was hit by a semi in Defiance County late Saturday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Kolbe Ray Roose, was heading south on The Bend Road just after 4 p.m. when he failed to yield at the stop sign at County Road 424.

As he was crossing 424 Roose’s car was struck by a semi being driven by 39-year-old John Herman Rethmel, who was driving east.

Both vehicles went off the side of the road, hit a ditch and landed in a field.

Mr. Roose was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr. Rethmel was treated at the scene.

