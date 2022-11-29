x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dead from US 24 crash with semi Tuesday afternoon

Bryan Barker, 54, died from his injuries at the hospital after he crashed into the rear of a semi-truck on U.S. Route 24 near state Route 64 in Waterville Township.
Credit: WTOL

WATERVILLE, Ohio — A Liberty Center, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Route 24 near state Route 64 in Waterville Township Tuesday afternoon.

Bryan Barker, 54, was driving eastbound on Route 24 when he "failed to maintain an assured clear distance" and struck the semi-truck, also driving eastbound, in the rear trailer just after 4 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Barker was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck did not sustain any injuries, OSHP said.

In a press release, OSHP said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Toledo Police Department declares Operation R.A.S.E.R. a success

Before You Leave, Check This Out