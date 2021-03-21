Browns WR Ryan Switzer says 9-month-old son back in the hospital with 'significant bleeding,' asking for prayers

Switzer's son Christian was first admitted to the hospital in early March, and was later discharged.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Browns WR Ryan Switzer is asking for prayers after his nine-month-old son Christian was re-admitted to the hospital Saturday.

"We are back at the hospital after Christian had more significant bleeding this morning. We’re frustrated but more so just exhausted seeing our son suffer. We’re asking for prayers for the doctors as they work to find a diagnosis & strength for Christian as he battles," the Browns player wrote on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday morning, the Browns player provided another update on social media, asking for thoughts and prayers as doctors continue to struggle with a diagnosis.

"Christian is currently undergoing another transfusion. His hemoglobin dropped too much overnight," Switzer said on Twitter. "He needs his count back up in order to be stable enough for scans today. We’re asking for prayers that the blood takes to him safely & for a diagnosis today."

The scary situation comes less than two weeks after Christian was first released from Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC, for similar symptoms. According to Switzer's tweets, Christian was admitted to the ICU the first week of March and underwent several blood transfusions after the WR and his wife found him covered in blood.

At the time, Switzer also said that his son had tested positive for COVID-19.

Just a few days later, Switzer and his wife Gabie shared the good news that Christian had been discharged on March 10, but said that they still didn't have answers to their questions.