Brother of victim in deadly I-90 crash: 'She didn't deserve that'

Samantha Nelson, 22, was killed Wednesday night in a wreck on the highway in Cleveland. One suspect remains at large.

CLEVELAND — The brother of the 22-year-old woman killed on Interstate 90 east earlier this week is speaking out, saying his sister's death was senseless.

Cleveland police say the crash happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday, right before the West 25th exit ramp. New videos released by Cleveland police Friday show a red Honda and a red Bentley speeding down the highway, appearing to race at a high rate of speed.

"Any kind of driving reckless like that, you are putting yourself in a lot of danger, and other motorists," Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, public information officer for the Cleveland Division of Police, said.

The footage, released to police by the Ohio Department of Transportation, was captured moments before the Bentley struck a white Jeep carrying Samantha Nelson. She was thrown from the vehicle onto the freeway, then later died at the hospital.

Authorities say the driver of the Bentley remains hospitalized and could face charges, while the driver of the Honda drove away after the crash and hasn't been seen since. Investigators are searching for that driver.

"So, the point of releasing the video is to see if we can get some more information from (the driver)," Ciaccia told 3News.

Meanwhile, Samantha's brother, who did not want to use his name, says his sister -- who he called "Sam" -- was a loving mother to two little girls and a beloved member of the family.



"She had goals, she was a good mother, she was a good person. Anything she did, she mastered it," Samantha's brother said. "Sam was a good person and she was a fighter, because she fought so long. She fought so long."

He also urged the driver of the Honda to come forward and help police with the investigation.

"I just wish the people who had hit her, you know, just please come forward," he stated. "She didn't deserve that. She didn't."

Cleveland police have the same message.

"The driver of the Honda, we would like to have a conversation," Ciaccia said. "The investigators would like to talk to you."

In addition to the driver of the Honda, officials also say they are looking for the driver of the Jeep that was carrying Samantha. For unknown reasons, that driver also ran away after the crash, however authorities do not believe that person is connected to the other drivers.

Cleveland police investigators are asking the driver of the red Honda Civic to contact the Cleveland Police Accident Investigation Unit. Additionally, anyone with information on the red Honda Civic is being asked to call (216) 623-5290.



