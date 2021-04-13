When are the Brood X cicadas emerging?

Billions of the 17-year variety of cicada will rise from the ground in the coming weeks.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Brace yourselves; The cicadas are coming. Lots of them.

After 17 years underground, billions of Brood X cicadas are set to emerge across the eastern and midwestern United States in the coming weeks. The buzzing creatures will start to pop up in an area bounded by Illinois to the west, New York to the east, and Georgia to the south.

Ohio is considered to be a hot spot for the Brood X variety, which are among the largest in population of all the 17-year periodical cicadas, according to Earthsky.org. They spend 17 years underground, feeding on sap from tree roots.

They emerge in the 17th year all at once to avoid being eaten by predators. The females are silent, but males make a hissing sound to call out for a mate.

Adult cicadas mate and the female lays eggs, which will fall from trees and sink into the ground, starting the process all over again. Then, the adults die.

When exactly will the cicadas appear? According to the USA Today, they dig their way out of the ground when the soil temperature reaches 64 degrees. This usually happens the first or second day the air temperature reaches the low 80s.

Despite their appearance, cicadas are harmless to humans. They do not bite or sting.