Broken hearts throughout Tiffin City Schools with the news of Kennedy the therapy dog passing away

Unexpected complications following surgery took the therapy dog's life.

TIFFIN, Ohio — With heavy hearts, Tiffin City Schools announced the passing of Kennedy the therapy dog Sunday morning.

Earlier this month, school leaders asked for financial help for surgery for Kennedy, who was diagnosed with cancer.

The community came together to raise funds for the dog's treatment just six days after learning of Kennedy’s cancer diagnosis. The surgery went well and Kennedy went home.

On Sunday morning Kennedy was taken to the MedVet Emergency where it was discovered he had unexpected complications and died as a result of those. This came as a shock to all, especially the handlers Trisha and Suzanne.

Kennedy served the Tiffin community as a therapy dog for eight years.