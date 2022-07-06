Broadband access study to examine gaps exposed by COVID shutdown, ways to improve internet access

Toledo City Council members say the issue was brought to light when COVID and the shutdown happened. It highlighted how many people lacked basic internet access.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Internet access, or the lack thereof, has been a topic of discussion for years now.

Toledo City Council approved funding for a study to look at improving access in Lucas County.

Council members say this issue was brought to light when COVID and the shutdown happened.

It highlighted how many people are lacking basic internet access.

The city approved $20,000 to go toward the Greater Toledo Digital Equity Coalition analysis.

The goal of the study is to find where internet access is lacking for residents in Lucas County, then work to make it available and affordable.

"The reality is this: we all buy things, we're participating in commerce. People are starting businesses, people are accessing education in a way that they've never been able to because of the internet. This is ultimately a game-changer. If you have access to the internet you can participate in our modern society and everybody deserves that right," council member Nick Komives said.

It's a partnership with BGSU's Center for Regional Development and the Toledo Library.

The library will have full oversight in the study, which Komives said has already begun.

He said the report will be completed by the end of the year.

"We'll have better information by then. We'll understand the state of computer literacy in our city and understand where people have access and where people live where they can't afford it. We can start to come to solutions, work together with the business community to figure out what the solutions look like," he said.

The coalition said the internet is something everyone should have access to and it will help close Lucas County's digital gap.