Weston apartment complex up in flames Thursday morning

WESTON, Ohio — Crews were called to the scene of a fire at the Broad Oak apartment complex around 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

The building is located at 20200 Oak St. in Weston, a village about nine miles west of Bowling Green. Multiple crews are on the scene. As of 10:24 a.m., the situation is now under control.

The east side of the building was deemed a total loss, while the west side was saved by a fire wall. There were no injuries to firefighters or residents.

The Weston Library is offering shelter to all families affected by the fire. Otsego school superintendent Kevin O'Shea said the district high school will be open for residents to take showers and seek shelter. There is no number yet on the number of residents displaced.

According to O'Shea, they are transporting residents from the library to the high school on buses. The school is providing counselors, food and showers. People can donate items to help those affected by the fire. There are currently two or three families at the high school.