Bring your kids to 'Boo on the Boat' at the National Museum of the Great Lakes

NMGL is trick-or-treating aboard two of Toledo's historic haunts, along with more family fun!

TOLEDO, Ohio — Looking for Halloween fun with an educational twist for your little ghouls and goblins? Check out Boo on the Boat this weekend at the National Museum of the Great Lakes!

Take your kids trick-or-treating in costume from the pilot houses to the galleys while on a scavenger hunt for goodies aboard two of Toledo's most historic haunts, the Col. James M. Schoonmaker Museum Ship and the Museum Tug Ohio.

Treats will be distributed using pre-portioned, sealed bags at stations so kids can explore Great Lakes history in a safe way. Children with food allergies will have access to non-food treats.

Boo on the Boat is happening on Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Boo on the Boat activities are included with the price of general museum and ship admission. The event is free for members.

You can reserve your tickets on the National Museum of the Great Lakes website. Tickets are $17 for adults, $16 for seniors 65 years and older, $14 for kids 6 to 17 years old and free for children five and under.