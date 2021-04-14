Brim House reopens today

After a year-long pandemic-driven hiatus, Brim House in the Renaissance Hotel is back open!

TOLEDO, Ohio — After a year-long pandemic-driven hiatus, Brim House restaurant in the Renaissance Hotel is back open with a new menu!

New Executive Chef Michael Rigot is cooking up everything from BBQ confit duck leg and Southern-fried chicken cordon bleu to cherry whisky-smoked pork chops and medallions of beef crusted with buttermilk blue cheese.

Other new menu items include fresh fish, spring veggie pasta in white wine sauce and starters like the Toledo pierogi, southern grit fritters and blackberry bourbon pork belly.

Executive Chef Michael Rigot’s passion for the culinary field goes back to his childhood. Shadowing his mother and grandmother in the kitchen as a child, he not only learned to make traditional Polish and Czech dishes, but also how to spark happiness in others through food. In high school, he worked in restaurant kitchens, appreciating the adrenaline rush it gave him after an injury sidelined him from football. After a mentor gave Rigot this ultimatum: Go to cooking school or be fired, he attended the Pennsylvania Culinary Institute. Since graduating, his career has included a more than half a dozen executive chef stints, including leading the culinary program and serving as General Manager of Raleigh’s highly respected Rye Bar & Southern Kitchen.

The restaurant is open for dinner from Wednesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations and more information can be found by calling 419-243-7664 or by visiting the Brim House website. You can also check them out on their Facebook page.