2 campus officers killed in Bridgewater College shooting, man in custody, school president says

BRIDGEWATER, Va. — Two campus safety officers were shot and killed at Bridgewater College Tuesday, according to an email sent to students and staff by Bridgewater President David Bushman. Authorities say a man connected with the shooting is in police custody, but his condition has not been released.

According to a statement issued by Virginia State Police and Bridgewater, an armed man was taken into custody in less than 40 minutes. The shelter in place order, issued at 1:20 p.m., remained in place until 4:30 p.m. while multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, investigated. The school has since issued an "all clear."

In a press conference Tuesday evening, Corinne Geller, a spokesperson for VSP, said a campus police officer and a campus safety officer went to help after employees found 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell—who police say is the shooter—in an area he wasn't supposed to be in.

Geller said that Campbell ran from the officers and later opened fire, shooting both officers.

Police from various jurisdictions and departments arrived on scene to help search for Campbell. Geller said Campbell was found on Riverside Drive before he waded through a river to a nearby island in the north river. Officers crossed the river and took him into custody.

Campbell was shot at some point but is expected to recover. Geller said it is unclear if Cambell shot himself or was shot by one of the officers. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Geller claims multiple firearms connected to Campbell have been taken following the shooting. She said the firearms were found both on and off-campus.

Campbell is now facing four felonies: two felony counts of capital murder, one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The motive for the shooting is still not known at this time. VSP is not looking for any other suspects connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information or may have photos and video of the incident is asked to contact VSP at VSPHTCS@VSP.virginia.gov.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all local, state and federal buildings in honor of the two fallen officers.

