TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was stabbed in a south Toledo apartment complex Wednesday morning.

This happened at Briar Cliff Woods Apartments off Airport Highway around 6:30 a.m.

The man was found outside suffering from stab wounds.

At this time, the extent of his injuries are unknown. It is unclear if anyone is in custody.

Joe Cromer

WTOL crews are on the scene working to bring you the latest.

