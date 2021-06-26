Knocking down pins, breaking down barriers | Toledo event brings law enforcement and community together

A local event at a Toledo bowling alley on Saturday helped police built up trust with kids - one strike at a time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ten frames; that's all it takes for strangers to become friends.

That's what organizers of the Build-a-Trust Bowl-a-Thon, at New Glass Bowl Lanes in north Toledo, were counting on on Saturday as they worked to bridge the gap between police and kids.

"Bowling is a very social event. If you don't talk at the beginning, by the end of bowling, you will be talking," said Sherese Williamson, Bowl-a-Thon assistant coordinator.

The event started in 2015. Organizers were tired of seeing the divide between law enforcement and community members.

"The children just need to be around cops more, and the cops need to be around kids to understand them, be around them and be social with each other," said Williamson.

They believe bowling allows everyone to come together and interact, one strike at a time, further helping to humanize law enforcement and bridge what they say is a gap between the two groups.

They say the fun helps build an important bond between the two groups.

Organizers say this is their eighth time holding the build-a-trust bowl-a-thon and they weren't able to do it last year because of COVID-19. But each year, more and more people show up.

"This is our first year back and it's stronger and better than before. Everybody's sick of being in the house and they're ready to get out here and bowl" Williamson said.

this was Alyssa Burton's first time attending, part of the reason she brought her family was to do something fun but also get them acclimated to police and first responders.

"Within the criminal justice system, I honestly feel like there's a gap between between the community and law enforcement. Basically we've been trained to think first responders aren't always in the best interest" Burton said.

She says first responders are needed in the community and plans to be one herself.

She wants her kids to be comfortable around men and women in uniforms.

Toledo Police, Toledo Fire, Highway Patrol and UT Police were some of the agencies in attendance at the event.