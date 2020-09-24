Search warrant of mom, grandma's apartment in Braylen Noble case details items seized on the day he was reported missing

The warrant states, 'A search of the apartment and vehicle could produce evidence that may lead to the whereabouts of [name redacted].'

TOLEDO, Ohio — A search warrant executed in the case of 3-year-old Braylen Noble shows that the same day the toddler was reported missing, police searched the apartment and seized items in case the boy's disappearance turns criminal.

A search warrant obtained from the Toledo Municipal Court showed that police searched the apartment and a Jeep Liberty registered to Braylen's grandmother, Bobbie Johnson, the day Braylen was reported missing.

As a result of the search warrant, police seized: a cigarette butt found on a chair on the balcony, an Amazon tablet, a Samsung tablet, eight cell phones, a claw hammer and a box of Glad trash bags.

Braylen's grandmother was listed as the possessor of the seized property.

Braylen Noble was reported missing by his mother on Sept. 4, prompting a days-long search for the boy that ended with police finding Braylen's body in the pool of Hunter's Ridge apartments, where Braylen's family lived.

The warrant says Braylen's mother, Dajnae Cox, told detectives that she last saw her son with his grandmother in the apartment. Cox re-entered the apartment from the apartment's balcony, and she told police her mother told her that Braylen had gone into his bedroom and shut the door, the document says.

Cox told police she went into her son’s room but he was not there. Cox and Johnson told investigators they searched inside the apartment for Braylen, then outside the apartment and both in the pool and the nearby creek.

The pair reportedly searched for Braylen for 30 minutes before Johnson called 911 to report him missing.

The search warrant states that investigators took items from the apartment, as well as seizing Johnson's vehicle, and it is noted that, "A search of the apartment and vehicle could produce evidence that may lead to the whereabouts of [name redacted]."

Initial details on the autopsy of Braylen by the Lucas County Coroner's office found no obvious signs of trauma on his body, and said drowning has not yet been ruled out as a cause of death.