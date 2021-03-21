Toledo continues to support families of fallen police officers, two months after second officer in a year shot and killed

A benefit for Brandon Stalker's family was held Saturday at Wheelin on the Rocks in west Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two months after Toledo Police officer Brandon Stalker was tragically killed in action, the community is still coming together to support his family.

All afternoon and into Saturday evening, Wheelin on the Rocks, on Laskey Road, hosted a benefit for the family of fallen officer Brandon Stalker.

100 percent of proceeds from t-shirt sales, hamburger dinners, and raffles went to the Stalker family, along with 15 percent of bar sales and cover charges.

Though the incident that took officer Stalker's life was 2 months ago, it is still fresh on the minds of those who knew him.

"We wanted to give it a good month to kind of let things ride. And there were a lot of other benefits that I wanted to go to also, so we pushed ours back a little bit," said Crissy Antoine, owner of Wheels on the Rocks.

The sunny and pleasant weather ensured a large turnout at the event.

"We spaced things out a little more, where we could still give the same support for the family but when it was a little nicer weather so we could do an event like this," said Tobi Carl, one of the event organizers.

Organizers say it's important to make sure they keep up with ongoing benefits like this one, as the financial need will be with this Stalker family for years.

But it's also important to make sure that the memory of Brandon himself is also at the forefront of people's minds.

"It doesn't matter if it was 2 months ago or 20 years ago, we always need to remember them, and we always need to respect and value their name," said event organizer Jen Assaad.

If you weren't able to make it out to this fundraiser but still want to help out, you can always donate to the Toledo Police Credit Union fund under Officer Stalker's name.

Wheelin on the Rocks also has an open fund available as well that you can walk in and donate at any time.