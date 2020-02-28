TOLEDO, Ohio — Recent research has shown that this allergy season is likely going to get worse before it gets better.

Experts say our region's allergens are more prevalent when the weather is cool and when the days are shorter.

Temperatures, rain, and snowfall all play a factor in the upcoming allergy season. That means, our region is expected to have more tree, weed and grass pollen.

Experts at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center say something you can do to make sure you are staying safe from triggering allergies, is keep your windows closed.

If you have pets, its suggested to wipe them down once they come inside.

"Toledo in the past has been known to have allergies in the area a lot worse than many other areas in the country. Typically, pollen and ragweed are the number one offenders for those allergens in the area," Mercy Health nurse practitioner Jessica St. John said.

If your allergies begin acting up soon, over-the-counter medicine helps. They say you should talk to your healthcare provider if you allergies do get worse.

