Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo warning of imposter scam

The organization's officials are alerting people to a man going door-to-door asking for donations.

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Billy Mann remembers a time nearly a decade ago when a man claiming to be with the Boys and Girls Club came to his home asking for donations. The problem was, Mann actually works for the Boys and Girls Club.

"They came to the wrong household," Mann quipped. "They learned that mistake pretty quickly. It's difficult. It's a real shame."

Fast forward to today, and a new scam is popping up in Ottawa Hills. Mann said ring doorbell images shared on Facebook show a man going door-to-door asking for donations to the group.

Mann said the Ottawa Hills Police Department says the man already stole several hundred dollars from an unsuspecting family.

"We hate to see that happen, especially when we've got a lot of need here at the Boys and Girls Clubs," Mann said. "To see that taken from the community is a real shame."

Mann said the Boys and Girls Club never goes door-to-door asking for donations, and never will.

"I would be surprised if many causes chose to do door-to-door philanthropy these days," Mann said. "It's definitely not an efficient way to do so."

Mann said if you're ever suspicious of someone claiming to be from a not-for-profit organization, there are ways of verifying who they are.

"Usually ask for identification," he said. "Ask for a name. And then give the organization a call. Whoever they're soliciting for, give them a call, and ask if this is indeed what they're going out to do and how they're getting donations."

The Boys and Girls Club of Toledo provided the following message to members regarding the scammer:

"Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo leaders are warning local residents of a door-to-door scam claiming to raise money on behalf of the organization. The organization never conducts door-to-door fundraising, and the safest way to support Boys & Girls Clubs is through our website, www.bgctoledo.org. If ever you question the legitimacy of an individual claiming to represent the Clubs, contact our administrative office at 419.241.4258."