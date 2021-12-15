Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio issues statement following Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield's visit to Elyria South Club

The club is closed for the rest of the week as precaution following Mayfield's positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio has closed its Elyria location for the rest of the week as a precaution following Baker Mayfield's positive COVID-19 test, days after the Browns' quarterback co-hosted a charity event at the center.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, CEO Jeff Scott said his chapter had informed parents of the roughly 75 kids who attended Monday's "Passing the Joy" gathering at the Elyria South Club as soon as they were made aware of Mayfield's test results. In addition, Scott says all those at the event were required to wear masks while indoors and get their temperatures checked, and that Baker had tested negative for the virus the morning after he was in Lorain County.

"Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of the young people we serve, and throughout the pandemic we have taken precautions to ensure we can keep our Club doors open," Scott continued. "We remain committed to providing safe, fun places for your children after school and giving them opportunities to grow."

Mayfield was one of six players placed on Cleveland's reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, bringing the team's total number to 17 ahead of Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Kevin Stefanski also tested positive, but he and any of the players could return if they are vaccinated and test negative twice 24 hours apart before kickoff.

Stefanski, who is fully vaccinated and "feeling fine," addressed reporters via Zoom this afternoon and was specifically asked about Mayfield's Boys & Girls Clubs event.

"Being in the community and giving back to the community is a very big deal to us," the coach said. "We want to do that responsibly. We always want to follow CDC guidelines and that's what we will continue to do."

With the Elyria South Club temporarily closed, crews will use this time "to do a deep cleaning and limit any further exposure."