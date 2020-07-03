BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Buffalo Wild Wings in Bowling Green is giving back to a local family in need.

Ashley Ferguson said the restaurant went above and beyond for her family after the staff learned her son had gone through chemotherapy.

Ferguson said they stopped at the wing joint for lunch on Thursday, when conversation sparked with their server about how kids can be picky eaters, especially her son who had to go through the treatments. That's when the server brought out cake, ice cream and an extra surprise.

"And he says it was on the house. He wanted to celebrate us being six months in remission and everything. He was just very sweet and amazing. I just posted our Facebook post because I wanted to thank him and have him get the recognition he deserved because that was truly above and beyond what he should've done. He didn't have to do what he did," Ferguson said.

She went on to say that after a year of craziness, events like this show there is kindness in the world.

