A family member is en route to pick up the child.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Oct. 12, 2021.

2:10 p.m. UPDATE: The boy has been identified and a family member is on their way to pick him up.

Toledo police are seeking help to identify a child found in the area of South Avenue and Reynolds Road on Monday.

The boy is non-verbal and is believed to be between 8-11 years old.

Currently, he is at Lucas County Children Services (LCCS).