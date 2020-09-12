Bowsher HS 'Rebels' mascot to change

Members of the committee working to change the Bowsher High School mascot will announce the results of the new mascot today at 11 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Wednesday, members of the committee working to change the Bowsher High School mascot will announce the results of the new mascot.

More than 2,000 people signed an online petition in support of changing the mascot; the school is currently known as the Bowsher Rebels.

The image alumni at Bowsher want gone shows a confederate soldier on a horse, which they say represents years of oppression.

"First and foremost, I'm black, and it's offensive. It's a racist symbol. There's no separating the rebel from the confederacy which is a war that was meant to keep my people oppressed and enslaved," said Taylor Holloway, who started the petition.

There have been talks of changing the mascot since June of this year.

During the meeting, the group is also expected to discuss the reason for changing the mascot and the inclusive process that was followed in doing so.